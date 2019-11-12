Quantcast
Q&A

‘When a match is over I ask myself if my calls were fair’

David Krause has been a referee for 40 years. He has spent the past 20 years being a volleyball official.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

David Krause of New Effington, South Dakota, enjoys the social aspect of being a referee. He loves meeting the student athletes and their parents, he said. A retired teacher, he has taught everything from physical education to health and social sciences. Here’s what Krause has to say about being a referee:

Question: Why officiate volleyball? Answer: My officiating partner used to coach volleyball and thought maybe she would like to ref volleyball too. She knew I was a ref for football and basketball and asked if I would want to be her partner. I said I had never played the game, but until you find somebody else I guess it would be all right. This is our 20th year together.

Question: If it was possible to do this again, would you? Answer: Oh yes, I enjoy refereeing. I had to learn about volleyball, having never played it. Everybody thinks volleyball is so easy to officiate. No, they don’t realize that when you’re at the net and have all that activity, especially right in front of your eyes, it’s hard. A lot of times when you are way far away you can see better than if it’s right in front of your face. Another thing is that people don’t realize how important the line judge really is. They don’t get the credit they deserve. I line judged a couple of years at the state tournament. It’s a big deal. That ball does not come slow.

Question: What is the hardest thing to call in volleyball? Answer: A lot of things are judgmental — if a girl really lifted it or it was a questionable call — it’s a judgement thing.

Question: Is it stressful when it seems like everyone knows how to do your job better than you? Answer: Well, I look at it this way, I really don’t have rabbit ears so I really don’t hear a lot. I figure everybody makes mistakes. The kids make mistakes during the game, fans don’t know the rules. An official doesn’t get every call right. We try to be fair. When the match is done, was I fair? Hopefully I did not call something that cost somebody the game.

Question: Is that your biggest fear, that you decide the game? Answer: That’s the one you don’t want to make. If you are put in that situation, you have to make that call. It’s a split second thing. You don’t have replay, so you can’t go over it again.

