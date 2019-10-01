Who are these Students of the Month?

Eight area high school juniors were selected September Rotary Students of the Month. They are Madison Steffens of Fairmount, Allison Habib of Hankinson, Lexi Meyer of Lidgerwood, Kiersten Boehm of Richland 44, Sierra Strenge of Wyndmere, and Jacob Bartels, Jazmine Hill and Gus Lasch of Wahpeton.
Steffens is a letter winner in basketball, yearbook and softball. She is an honor roll student, class president and received the yearbook excellence award from Fairmount High School.
She is involved in National Honor Society, student council, yearbook, basketball, softball, cross country, youth group, FCA, Explore America and is a junior American Legion Auxiliary member.
Habib was the first alternate for International Science and Engineering Fair, received the Pirate Citizen of the Quarter award, numerous Science Fair awards, numerous dance awards, was a SJWP participant, national archery participant, starred at state music and took third place in the state Voice of Democracy competition.
She participates in Science Fair, band, choir, Teens for Life, track, Just For Kix, archery, drama, United Way Day of Caring, student council and is student manager for football while attending Hankinson High School.
Meyer is an honor roll student, received honorable mention at regional drama, was part of the second place overall cast at regional drama, received the best senior division project in human development/education and behavior sciences categories, human behavioral award at the regional science fair last year, starred at regional music and participated in state music.
At Lidgerwood High School, she participates in student council, band, choir, drama, speech and softball.
Boehm won the state Agro-Science Fair three consecutive years, is a national Agro-Science Fair participant, class president three separate years at Richland 44 High School and is an honor roll student there.
She participates in FFA, FCCLA, student council, 4-H and school newsletter Hoofbeat.
Strenge received the Baby Bison award in small animal care, participated in state for both speech and music, is a state Academic Olympics champion, attended Iowa State University’s AgDiscovery program, is an honor roll student and received the Award of Excellence from Southeast Region Career and Technology Center.
At Wyndmere High School, she participates in FFA, speech, band, Sources of Strength, Academic Olympics, football statistician, National Honor Society and piano.
Bartels received the most improved award in both track and tennis, is a Wahpeton High School Honor Roll student and starred at state in band.
He participates in tennis, track, encore (swing choir), jazz band, youth group, student council and Wahpeton Youth Commission.
Hill is an honor roll student at Wahpeton, starred at state in choir, starred in band at regionals, was named outstanding freshman, outstanding sophomore and most improved in basketball. She is also president of the Starlights 4-H Club.
She participates in basketball, 4-H, Sources of Strength, concert band, chamber choir, jazz band, encore choir, student council, Wahpeton Youth Commission, is on the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center advisory board and participates in theater.
Lasch is an honor roll student, received the Huskie spirit award in track, won American Day and Huskie spirit day for dress up days during homecoming, and is a state track participant while attending Wahpeton High School.
He participates in cross country, track and field, student council, chamber choir, Youth Drug and Tobacco Coalition and Sources of Strength.
