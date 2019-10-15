Who will win — Warbirds or Pirates?

Pirates are going to win: “I predict the Pirates will have to fight — hard — but they will come out with the win Saturday.”
Hankinson Mayor Loren Hovel is excited Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood have finally returned to facing each other for that last regular season football game.
“I get this game. We need to light that spark again. This is a great rivalry,” Hovel says.
Hankinson won this game three times in the past four years — the Pirates gained a 38-0 rout last year, while the Warbirds claimed a 45-22 victory two years ago. The Pirates won a close 24-22 game in 2016 and 12-0 in 2015.
Judging by history, Hovel says the Pirates will win this year, especially with Hankinson just coming off an Oktoberfest high after the Saturday, Sept. 28 celebration of the city’s ethnic roots.
“These boys are hopped up on brats, sauerkraut and hot German potato salad,” he says, giving them more than enough to overcome the Warbird aerial and ground game. He’s willing to attach a friendly wager to this game. Hovel will tack a Warbird flag onto his work truck if the Pirates lose, but expects Brandt to host a Pirate flag on his front lawn if the Warbirds lose.
“This is a game that no matter what happens, the kids look forward to it. This was the game to win,” he says, “and that’s the way it should be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.