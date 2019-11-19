‘Why don’t they just serve the ball underhanded?’

Watching sports is as much fun for Lyle Prochnow of Hankinson as it was for him to play them. Here’s what Lyle has to say about sports and watching his grandchildren:
Question: You attend a lot of Hankinson Pirate sporting events, everything from volleyball to basketball to football. Do you enjoy attending these games? Answer: I do. I have grandchildren involved in all of the sports, even in college football. Every Saturday we are going to a football game somewhere.
Question: This Region 1 volleyball tournament is an uphill climb for the Pirates, especially the semifinal match against Oak Grove. What do you see as something they need to do to be successful? Answer: All of our girls have to play their best. If they play together, it can happen.
Question: Your two granddaughters are pretty critical to this volleyball team. Have you noticed any emotions coming from Jasmin about these being her last volleyball matches? Answer: I don’t think she’ll show much emotion after tonight, but after Thursday night I think there will be a lot of emotion coming out of her at that time.
Question: You enjoy sports, don’t you? Answer: I do, ever since I was a little kid. I still do, although I am not able to do any sporting events now. But I do still love sports.
Question: What sports did you play? Answer: I played everything, football, basketball, baseball, whatever there was, I played it. I would have played volleyball if it was an option. I love the game. I used to get out there and play around with the kids.
Question: What is it about volleyball that you enjoy the most? Answer: Serving. It absolutely drives me crazy when they serve consistently overhand and they can’t get it in when all they have to do is serve underhanded and you could get 99 percent of your serves in. But that’s not cool to do it. The girls don’t think it’s cool, so they’re not going to do it that way.
Question: Have you ever had the conversation with Jasmin or Kya Mauch, “if you just served it underhanded it would work?” Answer: No I haven’t. I tell their parents that all the time, and their dad agrees with me. I’m not going to talk to them about it.
Question: You do attend all of their games, have you ever had a conversation with your two granddaughters playing volleyball for Hankinson, “if you did it this way, it would work,” or “I see you doing this and should be doing this instead.” Have you had those conversations with Jasmin and Kya? Answer: No I do not. I give them a hug and shake their hand. That’s all I do. I let the coaches coach. I enjoy watching the game.
Question: How hard will it be for you to watch that an emotional granddaughter end her high school volleyball career? Answer: It’s going to be difficult. She’s a high school ball player and this is going to be one of her sports she is going to lose. She’s got basketball left and track left, but volleyball will be done, and she won’t be playing college volleyball, so Thursday night will be her last match.
Question: Why are so many of your grandchildren good at sports? Is it more your influence, or your wife Char’s? Answer: I don’t know, more mine than hers. They work at it. They probably got God-given talent, but they work at it and they try to make it better, and they do make it better. You have to have a little something in you to start, and they do. They also do the work.
Question: Will you still attend Hankinson games even when your grandchildren aren’t playing? Answer: Oh yes. I have grandchildren coming up, so I will have them for awhile. The little muggers will be ready in a few years. It’s like a shift. One moves out and the other moves in. I think the grandkids will be around playing ball after I am gone. That’s the way it’s going to be.
