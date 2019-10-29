Wilbur Gabel, 85, Valley City, North Dakota, went on to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
A memorial Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Valley City. Visitation was held at the church from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Wilbur Gabel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
