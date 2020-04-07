Wild Rice River is back at major flood stage after last week's snow

Hours before a forecast winter storm Thursday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said cooler temperatures through Saturday will impact river levels and snow melt.
Rain, followed by a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain and finally snow, was forecasted for the storm that spread across most of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.
That means the Wild Rice River at Abercrombie remains at major flooding levels. The Wild Rice had dropped slightly and was back inside its banks at Abercrombie earlier in the week, but was expected to rise once again.
“Rain and snow from the Thursday-Friday storm will lead to secondary crests in the south and increased or extended crests in the north,” the NWS said. “Cooler temperatures late this week should slow the overall melt of remaining or new snowpack.”
Moderate to major flooding was forecast for portions of the central and southern Red River basin, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday, March 31. The Wild Rice River had reached a major flooding stage as of that day.
Minor to major flooding was expected at the Wild Rice, Maple, Goose and Sheyenne rivers the next seven days, the NWS said. Major flooding (is) expected at Abercrombie, West Fargo and Harwood.
