Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Willard C. Bladow, 88

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Willard C. Bladow, 88
Metro Creative Graphics

Willard C. Bladow, 88, Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.

Visitation started at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19 at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, rural Hankinson, followed by the 2 p.m. memorial service with the Rev. Thomas Clark officiating. Inurnment was at the church cemetery.

Willard was born on April 22, 1931 in Hankinson, the son of Robert H. and Alma (Sedler) Bladow.

Willard is survived by four children: Jacklyn (Andrew) Birchem, Lisbon, North Dakota, Jeffrey Bladow, Hankinson, Wesley Bladow, Hankinson, and Douglas (Cate) Bladow, Wahpeton, North Dakota. He had seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Clarence (Lorraine) Bladow, Richville, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Phylain (Ralph) Bladow, Hankinson; and by his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H and Alma Bladow; and brothers: Ralph and Eldon Bladow.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, handled arrangements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments