Willard “Will” Stein, 71, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation continued at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral service at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. The Rev. Erika Buller officiated the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Willard “Will” Harold Stein was born on June 2, 1948 to Daniel and Myrtle (Nehmer) Stein in Wahpeton. He was baptized on June 13, 1948 at his parent’s home in Belford Township by the Rev. W.H. Cordts. After his mother passed away, Will and his sister, Janice, lived on the farm with their grandpa and grandma Nehmer. He was later confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton on April 15, 1962 by the Rev. Henry Fry.
He graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1966. After high school, he attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Kathy Rasmussen and was blessed with a son, Daniel. On June 18, 1983 he was married to Patsy Bommersbach, and they were blessed with another son, Jesse. The two made their home in Wahpeton and were married for 36 years. Will worked at Sheet Metal International Local No. 10 for more than 40 years.
Will was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and was a former member of the Eagles Club. He was a dedicated, caring and hard-working man. He was known as the neighborhood Mr. Fix-it. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed riding his Harley, and took many trips with Patsy, Jesse, family and his friends.
Will is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patsy, Wahpeton; his son, Jesse Stein, Wyndmere, North Dakota; and his siblings, Janice (Charles) Bellmore, Wahpeton, Diane Spears, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Claudette (Jerry) Bosen, Anoka, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; his parents, Daniel and Myrtle Stein; his grandpa and grandma Nehmer and grandpa and grandma Stein; his parents, Earl “Curly” and Irene Stein; brothers, Earl and Dale Stein; and his brothers-in-law, Jerry Striffler and Mike Spears.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
