Quantcast

Willetta Bommersbach, 98

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Willetta Bommersbach, 98
Buy Now

Willetta Bommersbach, 98

 Submitted

Willetta “Willie” Bommersbach, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to Heaven Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, just four days after her 98th birthday.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation continued at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

Willie was the fourth of 10 children born to Joseph and Magdalena Peterschick. She began life in Mantador, North Dakota, and spent much of her life in Hankinson, where she and her late husband Rudy built their home.

She was active in the community, serving as president of the Senior Citizen Center for years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and active in the St. Philip’s Guild.

She is survived by her daughters: Judy and Jana; sons: Duane (Jeanette) and Gary (Susan); two grandsons; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Donations in Willie’s name can be made to the Hankinson Senior Citizen Center.

Frank Family Funeral Home of Hankinson handled funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Willetta Bommersbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories