William Gutzmer, 59

William Gutzmer, 59

William “Bill” Gutzmer, 59 of rural Wyndmere (Mantador), North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, followed by a 11 a.m. memorial service at Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

William John Gutzmer was born July 5, 1960 in Breckenridge to Jerry and Jean (Backer) Gutzmer. He grew up northwest of Mantador, where he played a major role in his family’s successful scrap metal operation. He graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1979 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving and excelling in Clovis, New Mexico, and Minot, North Dakota. Those years of service greatly influenced Bill, as he made many close friends and mentors and further developed his love of firearms, working a side job at a sporting goods store in Minot.

Bill was always straight forward and truly loved others in his own way, so he found family everywhere, but never outgrew any old friends. He enjoyed the great outdoors more than anything, hunting anywhere he could. He knew how blessed he was to live in the conservation paradise of Richland County. He shared this passion, knowledge, and skill with his family and friends, most recently helping his kids and their mother tag two moose, an elk, a mule deer and a first hunt’s doe.

Bill is survived by his five children: Laura, Sherilyn, Johnny, August and Willie, of rural Wyndmere; his significant other, Lisa Peterka, also of rural Wyndmere; parents: Jean Gutzmer of Wahpeton and Jerry Gutzmer of Lidgerwood; his sister, Barbara Gutzmer, of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Kenneth Gutzmer of New Ulm, Minnesota; niece, Hannah, also of New Ulm; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, and of course his dearest friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Birdella (Paczkowski) Backer, Cayuga, North Dakota, and Robert and Lucille (Miller) Gutzmer, rural Wyndmere.

Frank Family Funeral Home of Lidgerwood handled funeral arrangements.

