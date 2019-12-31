WINTER PHENOMENON of Hoarfrost

Mild winter temperatures combined with snow to create two days of fog. A blanket of white wrapped Mother Nature’s present to southeastern North Dakota on Christmas Day with hoarfrost covering outdoor surfaces.
Here’s your science and history lesson. Hoarfrost is a deposit of ice crystals on objects exposed to the air, such as grass blades, tree branches or leaves and is formed by direct condensation of water vapor to ice at temperatures below freezing. Hoarfrost occurs when air is brought to its frost point by cooling, according to Wikipedia. The term “hoar” goes back to Old English, (the word “har” meaning “gray, venerable, old” – from Dictionary.com). In German, “Herr” refers to a title of respect, expressing the resemblance of the white feathers of frost to an old man’s beard.”
Don’t get too used to these mild temperatures, for on Sunday, a bite of Arctic air drops highs into the teens, with below zero overnight lows, according to Accuweather. Clouds and cold will greet the region through the foreseeable future from that point on.
Have you taken any pictures of hoarfrost? The News Monitor features “We Want Your Photos” each week, and hoarfrost fits the bill of pictures we are looking for. Submit your photos to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
