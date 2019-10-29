Quantcast
Law Enforcement Briefs

Woman seriously injured in car accident at Lidgerwood

  • Updated
A woman was transported by ambulance, then by helicopter, to a hospital in Fargo after being seriously injured in a rollover crash on Saturday night, Oct. 19.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, a 1998 BMW 325 driven by Niculina Grad, 65, was traveling northbound along Wiley Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Lidgerwood, when the driver failed to navigate a curve and left the roadway.

Grad reportedly was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled in the ditch.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lidgerwood Ambulance and Lidgerwood Fire Department responded to the scene, a release states.

The driver was transported to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where she was treated and then transported by Life Flight to Sanford in Fargo.

