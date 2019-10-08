Wouldn’t it be fun to be a husband and wife coaching team?

Greg Paulson didn’t grow up playing volleyball. He did play the sport at the intramural level in college, but that was his level of experience before becoming the assistant volleyball coach at Hankinson.
Question: How did you get involved in being an assistant coach? Answer: Margaret Wilson was the assistant and she left for another job. As it came the next fall, Tera jokingly asked the school who the next assistant coach would be. “We don’t have one.” I had always joked with her it would be funny to be a husband and wife team. She said, “well, here’s your chance.” I don’t know volleyball. I knew there was a net, athletes and a court, I literally knew nothing. That first year she did all the coaching on all three levels. We are at the point where I feel like I know what I am doing. I love it. It’s a fun sport.
Question: You are not just a figure head now. You are active in the coaching part? Answer: I think so. She still gives me a heckuva amount of input. At drills I bounce things off her. She lets me make my own coaching decisions. Overall, we do what we can with the talent we have.
Question: You never played volleyball. Until you married Tera, did you know much about the sport? Answer: Not really. In college I played some intramurals. But in looking back, we played it all wrong and didn’t know any better. She is just a great coach. She knows the game so well. She sees match ups and lineups and adjusts. When you are beating the teams with 30-40 kids who come out. We have 17 kids and we can compete with them, beat them or play with them on a regular basis. That says something. We don’t get to pick and choose. We take what we are given.
Question: What is the best part of being an assistant volleyball coach? Answer: I think specifically with Tera, I get to learn from her. It’s fun to coach athletes at any level. I coached football and different things. High school girls and middle school girls are a different breed. But I really enjoy it. With volleyball specifically, I learn about the sport every day.
Question: What is the hardest part of being an assistant volleyball coach? Answer: Maybe my wife is right sometimes and I don’t always think about it first. We have this really blunt, cruel relationship sometimes, but we have to be — we make it all work out. It is tough with the female athletes to get them motivated. At the age of girls we have, I don’t think they know what they want. I didn’t know what they wanted when I was in high school. I still don’t know what they want. And now I’m raising one.
Question: Let’s talk about the dynamics. You are a husband and wife trying to make family, business and now coaching work. How do you keep all these areas of your life juggled? Answer: I think overall we make it work. There are those moments like in any relationship, we have those discussions, those moments when you don’t always agree. I have really learned, she does know about volleyball. In the last two years I have pointed out things she doesn’t have time to see. She’s like, “whoa, you caught that.” She has taught me to see the game, and I’ve enjoyed that. I feel more appreciated now because I have input that helps her. Just like at the cafe, she’s so good with numbers and things, something I don’t always see. Then of course being parents of kids, there’s a whole other dynamic here.
Question: How is your relationship with the girls going? Answer: Sometimes it feels like we spend more time with the girls than their parents. That’s OK. That’s the life of a coach. I think to a lot of them, we are like parents. We feel like a family. We cook for them, do things for them. This kind of dynamic? There are some stressful moments.
Question: I see Sawyer and Piper with you at many games. Do you take them on the road with you too? Answer: On the shorter trips we try to, otherwise it just gets to be too late sometimes. Sawyer has literally been in a gym since he was two weeks old. He was born in August and was at our first scrimmage that year. They are gym rats. Other than sleeping, this is nothing new to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.