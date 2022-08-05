Wyndmere church hosting events on Carmel of Mary grounds

The Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies has endured past the Carmel of Mary’s relocation from within Wahpeton itself to just outside of the city. Five cloistered nuns make Carmel of Mary their home.

A longstanding tradition of the annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies is for a different parish to host the events on the grounds of the Carmel of Mary Monastery, rural Wahpeton.

Last year’s hosts were the parishioners of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood. This year’s hosts are the parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere. Mother Madonna, Carmel of Mary, looks forward to the St. John the Baptist congregation providing memorable, devout service.



