Wyndmere Public School undertakes an annual Native American tribute project in which high school juniors each chose a different North American tribe, then interviewed a tribal member or expert, said English teacher Stacey Strenge

There were 19 tribes represented Wednesday morning as students presented their findings on large boards that included interesting facets of tribal life.

Some students even offered traditional food for sampling by those in attendance.

“We have gotten away from talking due to social media. By the time they graduate, these students will have done our CEO plan, Native American studies so will have done four professional interviews,” Strenge said.

The juniors even teamed up with fifth graders, who created replicas of the different Native American homes.

Here are six of the projects:

