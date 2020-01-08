Wyndmere FFA given $12,000 mini-grant

Wyndmere FFA received one of 25 mini-grants by the North Dakota FFA Foundation.
Wyndmere received $12,000 to continue bringing agriculture instruction to the classroom. Most schools were awarded $350-$500 mini-grants for educators, teachers and organizations to promote agriculture in North Dakota classrooms.
The mini-grants were made possible through a grant received by the North Dakota FFA Foundation from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. The program, called Ag in the Classroom, was designed to bring agriculture to all types of K-12 classrooms.
“We had fantastic applicants this year and it was great to be able to learn about what they plan to do with the mini-grants,” says Tommy Winders, newly hired sponsor and program coordinator for the foundation. “We feel very fortunate to be able to provide these funds and are excited to see the opportunities for ag education that will come from these grants.”
Applications will also be available in September of 2020 for this year’s recipients and others to apply for new or additional funding for the 2020-2021 academic year.
