Wyndmere-Lidgerwood falls to Richland in the Region 1 quarterfinals

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood played to its strength by trying to block everything Richland could kill in their Region 1 quarterfinal match Monday evening. The Warbirds have a solid defense that often makes it difficult for teams to get into any kind of rhythm, or hit over the top.

“We were able to take them out of their offense through the block, but they are a great team and were able to play around it,” said coach Tanner Carlson, who watched his Warbirds fall in three, ending their season.

The Warbirds tried to find Richland’s weak spots, but Carlson said they didn’t have any Monday night.

Senior Jessica Kuchera had 6 kills, Ashlie Mauch had 5 kills, Tiffany Springer 14 digs, Lauren Oster 7 digs and 1 ace.

