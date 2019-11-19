Wyndmere-Lidgerwood falls to Richland in the Region 1 quarterfinals

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood played to its strength by trying to block everything Richland could kill in their Region 1 quarterfinal match Monday evening. The Warbirds have a solid defense that often makes it difficult for teams to get into any kind of rhythm, or hit over the top.
“We were able to take them out of their offense through the block, but they are a great team and were able to play around it,” said coach Tanner Carlson, who watched his Warbirds fall in three, ending their season.
The Warbirds tried to find Richland’s weak spots, but Carlson said they didn’t have any Monday night.
Senior Jessica Kuchera had 6 kills, Ashlie Mauch had 5 kills, Tiffany Springer 14 digs, Lauren Oster 7 digs and 1 ace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.