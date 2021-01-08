Wyndmere man charged with stolen property possession

WAHPETON — A Wyndmere, North Dakota man was arrested and charged on one count of possession of stolen property, a class C felony, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday, Jan. 8.
Marshall Karl Braaten, 48, has been accused of stealing a vehicle and damaging property in rural McLeod, North Dakota. The sheriff’s office took a report early Friday morning from a complainant.
“The complainant reported damage to an overhead shop door and a skid steer that was located within that shop,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The complainant also reported damage to a fence near the property in which it appears a vehicle drove through. They continued by reporting their 2011 Ford F350 pickup stolen.”
After initial investigation, the sheriff’s office stated, Braaten was arrested and charged. He was in the Richland County Jail as of Friday.
“This investigation is ongoing with further charges expected upon completion. No damage estimates are available at the time of this release,” the office stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.