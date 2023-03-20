Brandon Shannon Utke, 32, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday, March 20 before Richland County District Court. The Wyndmere, North Dakota, man was scheduled to appear via Zoom from Cass County, North Dakota.

Utke faces five charges: class B felony-level possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felony-level second offense possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor-level driving under revocation, fourth or subsequent offense in five years, class B misdemeanor-level unlawful use of plates-display and infraction-level unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-use or storage-marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinol. The charges are all related to a Saturday, Feb. 25 incident in Richland County, North Dakota.



