Brandon Shannon Utke, 32, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday, March 20 before Richland County District Court. The Wyndmere, North Dakota, man was scheduled to appear via Zoom from Cass County, North Dakota.
Utke faces five charges: class B felony-level possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felony-level second offense possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor-level driving under revocation, fourth or subsequent offense in five years, class B misdemeanor-level unlawful use of plates-display and infraction-level unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-use or storage-marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinol. The charges are all related to a Saturday, Feb. 25 incident in Richland County, North Dakota.
Based on a North Dakota Highway Patrol investigation, Utke allegedly willfully possessed methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to deliver. The incident occurred near County Road 1 and 88th St. SE, Richland County.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper with the highway patrol made contact with Utke as he was pulled over near the intersection with no lights on and being assisted by another driver.
“When the trooper approached, he observed what appeared to be a methamphetamine pipe on (Utke’s) lap and also determined that the defendant had warrants out of Richland and Cass counties,” the complaint states. “The defendant was detained and his vehicle was searched.”
The trooper found items believed to be used in the distribution of methamphetamine, according to the complaint. They include and are not limited to ziplock baggies, ziplock baggies with residue, a scale with residue, a baggie with methamphetamine and a container with methamphetamine.
“The trooper also found indications of drug sales on the defendant’s cell phone,” the complaint states.
Utke also allegedly willfully used or possessed with the intent to use drug paraphernalia to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise induce into the human body a Schedule I, II or III controlled substance other than marijuana. He has a conviction for non-marijuana paraphernalia from 2021, according to a complaint.
A defense attorney was not named in court records prior to Utke’s initial local appearance. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
North Dakota records state that Utke faces two open felony charges in Cass County: class C felony-level conspiracy to commit burglary and class A misdemeanor-level accomplice to theft-take-$500-$1,000. The charges date to July 1, 2019. Utke entered guilty pleas to both on Jan. 21, 2022, with conditions including paying restitution and completing one year of supervised probation that began that day. A revocation of probation hearing in Cass County is scheduled for Monday, April 3.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Utke is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail. A booking photo was not available as of press time.