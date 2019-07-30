Wyndmere man found dead in a ditch is identified

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who was found dead in a ditch as 72-year-old Patrick Fields of Wyndmere.
Initial autopsy reports show his death was “probably not caused by the UTV crash.” It does show Fields had numerous medical issues.
His body was found lying next to the off-road vehicle Saturday, July 20. The investigation into the death continues as authorities await final reports from the medical examiner’s office.
