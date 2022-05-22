Wyndmere set to rehabilitate 400 block of Fourth Street

The 400 block of Fourth Street in Wyndmere is expected to be the site of a project that would rehabilitate three commercial lots, including two currently owned by Richland County, North Dakota.
Wyndmere Mayor Nathan Brandt spoke before the Richland County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, May 17. The city is proposing the demolition of the current buildings at 468, 470 and 472 Fourth Street, which would be replaced by a single, two-story mixed-use building. The three lots with to-be demolished buildings — including 468 and 472 Fourth Street, which are owned by Richland County — are located next to the current Wyndmere Senior Citizen Center and down the street from Wyndmere City Hall.
The new building, according to a first rendering, would have a first floor featuring a new senior citizen center, multiple retail spaces and a multi-use community gathering center. The second floor would include residential apartments. The rendering shared with the commissioners came from engineering consultant Bolton & Menk, Inc., Fargo.
“I’m here asking for a partnership between the city of Wyndmere and the county,” Brandt said. “We can’t afford to do it (all) on our own.”
Wyndmere, which had a recorded 2020 population of 507 residents, has run out of homes according to Brandt.
“We’re getting calls weekly at City Hall. ‘Is there any space for homes?’” Brandt said.
The downtown buildings need to be demolished, Brandt said, because they have reached a state where renovation is impossible. They are unsafe for visitors, including trespassers.
Since mid-April, the Richland County Commissioners’ interest in the rehabilitation of county-owned land including lots with dilapidated properties has received a growing amount of attention from citizens.
“We are trying to bring our Main Street back to something viable in our town,” Brandt said. “Our residents have made the commitment to spend the money to make our town a better town.”
Although the idea shared with the commissioners is a preliminary one, it received praise for being thorough and promising.
“It looks pretty great to me,” Commissioner Tim Campbell said. “I think this would do a lot for Wyndmere’s downtown.”
Wyndmere is turning a corner, according to Brandt.
“People want to live in our community and it’s time to build. It’s time for us to act,” he said.
With a 5-0 vote, the commissioners approved allocating up to $75,000 from Richland County’s general fund to assist in the demolitions and selling the two lots it owns to the city of Wyndmere for $1 each. The demolitions are expected to begin as soon as possible. News Monitor will continue to follow this story.
The next Richland County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
