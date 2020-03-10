Quantcast
Wyndmere speech team places at their home meet

Members of the Wyndmere speech team who placed at their home meet were, front row, from left: Vincent Strenge, Ava Krier, Tiffany Springer and Alexandra Puetz. Middle row, from left: Maria Morris, McKinnlee Haberman, Sierra Strenge and Alexis Busch. Back row, from left: Jezarae Smykowski, Brooke Hanson, Marina Chavez and Hannah Severson.

 Submitted

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Wyndmere hosted a speech tournament that included participants from Lidgerwood, Kindred, Sargent Central, Northern Cass, Enderlin-Maple Valley, Fairmount, Milnor, Lisbon and Wyndmere schools.

The following Wyndmere students placed at their home meet:

• Alexis Busch and Alexandra Puetz qualified for state in serious duo.

• In dramatic interpretation, Alexis Busch placed second, Hannah Severson took fourth, and Alexandra Puetz placed seventh.

• Sierra Strenge earned second place in persuade and sixth in speech to inform.

• Tiffany Springer placed second in inform and sixth in prose.

• Hannah Severson earned third place in extemporaneous programed reading and seventh place in humorous.

• Severson and Marina Chavez also placed seventh in serious duo.

• McKinnlee Haberman finished eighth in storytelling.

• The Top Novice Awards — awards for junior high students who didn’t break finals — were given to Maria Morris and Jezarae Smykowski for humorous duo and Ava Krier for serious prose.

• Puetz qualified for state in dramatic interpretation at a speech meet in Enderlin on Feb. 8.

“There are three tournaments left before regions, and I see great things happening,” said Wyndmere’s speech coach MaryJo Lothspeich.

