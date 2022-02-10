Madeline Severance, 12, a sixth grader from Wyndmere Public School, came in first for the Wednesday, Feb. 9 Richland County Spelling Bee and first for her grade. Severance, seen with moderator Jackie Babbitt, is one of two county youth competing at the state bee, March 21 in Bismarck, N.D.
Madeline Severance, 12, a sixth grader from Wyndmere Public School, came in first for the Wednesday, Feb. 9 Richland County Spelling Bee and first for her grade. Cody Boehm, 13, a seventh grader from Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota, came in first for his grade and second for the event, held in Wahpeton.
Not only was the spelling bee the first one won by Severance and Boehm, it was also the first spelling bee either had participated in.
“I really like spelling. It’s one of my favorite subjects in school,” Severance said.
Severance and Boehm will compete in the North Dakota State Spelling Bee, scheduled for March 21, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, North Dakota. The state spelling bee is sponsored by the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents.
“Nearly 100 students from across the state will be competing for the title,” the Bismarck Event Center stated. “The champion will represent North Dakota at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C., in May.”
Severance is excited to represent her school and community, but was also not overwhelmed following the local bee.
“It’s kind of a blur of excitement right now,” she said.
A total of 12 Richland County, North Dakota, youth participated in the local spelling bee, which was moderated by County Recorder Jackie Babbitt. In addition to Severance and Boehm, top spellers included Evie Roth, a fifth grader from Richland Elementary School, Abercrombie, North Dakota, who won for her grade, and eighth grader John Dexter, Wyndmere Public School, who won for his grade.
The additional eight spelling bee contestants included Jordan Hulne, a sixth grader from Richland Elementary School; Joshua Wolfe, an eighth grader from Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton; fifth grader Sofia Segura and seventh grader Theodore Thompson from Wyndmere Public School; and four students from Lidgerwood Public School: fifth grader Zizi Heminger, sixth grader Austin Conery, seventh grader Jayce Trosen and eighth grader Blaise Frolek.
“Next year, I’m definitely going to be prepared for extra rounds. We had some great spellers here,” Babbitt said.
Daily News congratulates the 12 youth who took part in the Richland County Spelling Bee. While a competition can be d-i-c-e-y, they should be proud for completing a m-a-r-a-t-h-o-n display of their knowledge.
