Q&A

‘You have to be all in or it doesn’t work’

Kirby Steffens of Fairmount has coached boys basketball in some capacity for about 23 years. He first started with Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah, and now is an assistant coach under Adam Krueger for Tri-State.

Kirby Steffens loves basketball, enough that it has consumed his winters for more than 20 years. He says it is still fun to enter a gym and be part of a high school program. Kirby has a lot more to say about the importance of sports:

Question: What is it about basketball that keeps bringing you back, year after year? Answer: I just enjoy it. I like working with the kids. We had to bring these kids up when they were seventh and eighth graders, so I have worked with them a long time.

Question: It wasn’t looking promising under the Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah boys basketball program the past few years of its existence. You just didn’t have a lot of kids going out for basketball back then. What was that like coaching a team you knew wasn’t going to get many wins in those final seasons? Answer: I told the kids to come to practice and work hard every day, that we will do something different at practice to keep their potential and attitudes up. We all knew our chances of winning were slim to none.

Question: Some of these kids were in that program at the junior high and junior varsity levels. And now they qualified for regionals? Answer: We were talking about that tonight before we came out on the floor, that some of these kids should have been in car seats because they weren’t tall enough a few years ago. Now look at them.

Question: What’s it like going from no wins to having a competitive program? Answer: That was a big win tonight. We knew it was going to be a tough game since Lisbon is a physical team. We aren’t big, but we are quick.

Question: Do you think some of those trying years helped shape the character of these kids? Answer: I know it did. It was tough to go through all that, considering their age and size. They are now better for it.

Question: How important is it to watch these players succeed? Answer: This is fun. The kids get along great. They hang around with each other after games and on weekends. It works because we play nine kids and you have to be all in or else it isn’t going to work.

