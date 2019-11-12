‘You have to love dirt to farm’ says this week's NEWSMAKER

Starting M&T Repair
Mike Hamling of rural Hankinson had never planned on starting his own auto repair shop. He had worked at Lloyd’s 75 Service at Breckenridge, Minnesota, for 14 years and wondered how long that shop would be open considering the owner was close to retirement. He may have been out of a job, so looked closer to home for possibilities. He thought Advanced Auto owner Joe O’Meara was also close to retirement, which could leave a market to open his own repair shop. That led Hamling and business partner Todd Buck to open M&T Repair five years ago.
Is there a need?
Hamling’s advice to someone looking to start their own business is simple. “Make sure the demand is there, that’s the biggest thing. You depend on the public, so if the public isn’t there and they don’t need the service, you are barking up a bad tree,” Hamling said. He has been busy these past five years from the shop steps away from his rural home, which is about five miles southeast of Hankinson along Richland County 1. He wishes schools taught basic maintenance because many people do not know how to check their oil or coolant levels, he said.
'I don't want to farm'
Hamling has always been interested in learning how things work. As a child, he said he liked to tear things apart — not necessarily put them back together. Becoming a mechanic seemed a natural step when farming wasn’t something he was interested in pursuing. “I was asked if I wanted to take over the farm when my dad retired. I said absolutely not. I don’t have a passion for dirt. You have to love dirt, and I don’t,” he said. Starting M&T with Buck was a good move, he said. It offers limited freedom and the ability to make his own decisions, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.