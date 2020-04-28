From the Newsroom | Tuesday, April 28

This isn’t your normal From the Newsroom newsletter that’s emailed to you daily but we’re still finding a way to bring your today’s top stories. Our newsletter service provider has been experiencing an outage but are working hard to fix the problem and we’re hoping to have your regular From the Newsroom newsletter delivered to your inbox tomorrow.

+2 Twin Towners go cruising They’re in it together, just 6 feet apart.

A special car parade, the Twin Town Social Distance Cruise, took place Saturday afternoon that wound through Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Organizer Nick Bruneau said the intent was to lift up the community during the economic shutdown. We’ve got the story here:

While the movie theater is closed, reporter Frank Stanko gave us another Retro Review, this time for the 1985 teen comedy, ‘Just One of the Guys.’ It’s about a girl posing as a boy to further her high school journalism career. Here’s the full review:

Speaking of the movie theater, Breckenridge’s Cinema 6 sold huge bags of popcorn online and had a drive-up pickup all day Saturday. Organizers said they had 250 bags set aside and sold 240 of them - each filled with five large movie popcorn containers worth of the snack. They hope to do it again to help generate some revenue while closed, but promise to be better organized so folks don’t have to wait so long - some an hour and a half in line - or come back the next day to collect their corn. The community really seemed to enjoy it, even with the long wait in their cars. It was a nice way to support a local business.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum expects to let the current business closure order expire April 30, which means some businesses may be able to open back up this weekend. He’ll release more information on the gradual start up at this conference this afternoon, check out the state’s Dept. of Health Facebook page.

