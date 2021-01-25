A. Barbara Mashek, 85, of rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family under the care of CHI Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, with a Christian Mothers Rosary at 6:30 p.m., followed by her prayer service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere.
Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at the church. Fr. Troy Simonsen will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Wyndmere. A live stream of the service will be available at www.vertinmunson.com.
Barbara’s family greatly appreciates your sympathy, but due to covid restrictions they ask that you refrain from hugging and shaking hands as much as possible, and also that you wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or the Wyndmere Brown Nelson Legion Auxiliary.
A. Barbara Mashek was born March 9, 1935, in rural Liberty Grove township in Richland County, North Dakota, to Sophie (Lewando) and Theodore “Ted” Shorma. She attended country school in Homestead Township, rural Wyndmere, and graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1953. She received her teaching certificate from Valley City State College and taught country school in rural Wyndmere.
She married her forever sweetheart James “Mike” Mashek on Aug. 18, 1955, at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere. They made their home north of Wyndmere where they raised their five children.
Barb was a proud stay at home mom to her own children and to many others in need. She was a self-employed businesswoman, being an Avon representative for 50 years, and she also owned and operated Mashek’s Tastee Freeze from 1985-1997 when she retired.
She was an active member of Brown Nelson Unit #153 Wyndmere American Legion Auxiliary for 66 years, member of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church for 83 years, member of Christian Mother’s, and St. John’s Guild.
Barb and Mike served on several committees for various community functions throughout the years, always willing to volunteer and help in any way to support the Wyndmere community and church.
She was well known as an amazing and wonderful cook and baker, and also for her famous potato salad. She was always willing to share her God-given talents with anyone.
She is survived by her children Cindy, Wyndmere, Joanie (Chris) Kratcha, Horace, North Dakota, Charlie, Wyndmere, Lori (Paul) Sorum, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and her special son Phil (Candy) Glander, Wahpeton, North Dakota; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Henny Matthys, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Pat (Emil) Resler, Fargo, North Dakota, Mary (Earl) Strande, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; her brothers Ed (Pat) Shorma, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Andy (Sharon) Shorma, Pine City, Minnesota, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophie and Theodore; her husband, Mike; son Michael, great grandchildren Wyatt Allen and Hope Violet; her baby brother Joseph, and her half brother and sister Tony and Leona Shorma.
A huge thank you to CHI Health at Home Hospice for the amazing and wonderful care given to our mother during her last days of her journey, the Sanford Wound Clinic for your gentle and loving kindness on her weekly visits, St. Gerard’s Nursing Home in Hankinson for the love and nurturing given to her during COVID-19. Sanford Hospital and staff for your patience, and all of her family and friends for helping us through this difficult time. Please let our Mom’s legacy of faith, kindness, and generosity live on through each and every one of you daily.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
