A. Barbara Mashek, 85, of rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family under the care of CHI Hospice. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, followed by her prayer service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere.  Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at the church. Fr. Troy Simonsen will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Wyndmere.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.vertinmunson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

