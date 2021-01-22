A. Barbara Mashek, 85, of rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family under the care of CHI Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, followed by her prayer service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at the church. Fr. Troy Simonsen will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Wyndmere.
A live stream of the service will be available at www.vertinmunson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.