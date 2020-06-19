A Remembrance for Frank Hensch

February 19, 1927-April 3, 2020

A remembrance for Frank Hensch will be held Saturday, June 27 at Campbell Community Center, Campbell, Minnesota, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sharing of memories at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.

Please come and share a memory!

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Hensch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

