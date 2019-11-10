Adell Seaver, 85
Adell Seaver, 85, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
She was born Sept. 10, 1934 in Fergus Falls to James and Esther (Musser) Raguse. She grew up and attended school in Fergus Falls.
On June 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to Douglas Seaver at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls. They lived in Fergus Falls, Wahpeton, Ten Mile Lake and after Doug retired, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Adell enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo and playing cards. She was noted for making the best peanut butter cookies ever! She enjoyed having company, especially family.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Peg) Seaver of Fargo and Lesley (Brent) Differding of Wahpeton; four grandchildren: Carleen (Ben) Bray of Deer Park, Washington, Dylan Seaver of West Fargo, Caleigh Differding and Erika Differding both of Wahpeton; four great-grandchildren: Dagny, Patrick, Grant and Journee and two sisters: Jule Godel of Fergus Falls and Virginia Wells of Raleigh, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas and one brother, Charles.
Arrangements are entrusted to Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
