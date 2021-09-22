Adolph J. Rezac, 93, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. memorial service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations can be made to CHI-Health at Home & Hospice, Breckenridge.
Adolph Joseph Rezac was born to Joseph and Alice (LeNoue) Rezac on Oct. 29, 1927, in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He was the oldest of five children. He was baptized at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He grew up working on the family farm. He attended school in rural Brushvale, Minnesota, through the eighth grade.
He married Mary Bellmore on Nov. 5, 1950, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota. To this union, two sons were born, Gerald and Daniel. They made their home in rural Kent, where Adolph farmed with his brother, Glenn, for many years. During this period, he also worked part time for Haarstad Ford in Abercrombie, North Dakota. After retiring from farming in 1980, he worked for Klein Farms of Breckenridge. In later years, Adolph lived at Twin Town Villa and most recently CHI St. Francis Nursing Home.
Adolph’s interests included anything to do with farming, volunteering at the Bagg Farm, going to the Eagles in Wahpeton for meals and dancing, coffee with friends, and shaking dice and playing cards at the Wahpeton Senior Citizen’s Center.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry (Peggy) Rezac of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Dan (Linda) Rezac, of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Jeromy (Jean) Rezac and their children, Hayden and Hailey; Melissa (Jeff) Lamb, and their children, Olivia and Brody; Shawn (Suzy) Rezac, and their children, Sophia and Samantha; Lindsay (Troy) Thoennes and their children, Ariana, Alayah, Bennet, and Emerson; and Joey (Paige Woods) Rezac; sister, Nancy Dahl; sisters-in-law, Frances Rezac and Gloria Rezac; and many nieces and nephews.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Rezac; sister, Julie DeBoever; brothers, Glenn and Donald; and brothers-in-law, Murice Kvidera, Dick DeFries, Vincent Dahl, and Harry DeBoever.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
