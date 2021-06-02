Adrian Charles Heley, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Graveside service with military honors will be held at the Fargo National Cemetery Harwood, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021.

Frank Family Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

