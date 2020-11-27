Adrian Charles Heley, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on November 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Funeral service and burial with military honors will be held at the Fargo National Cemetery north of Fargo, North Dakota, will be held at a later date.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

