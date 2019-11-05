Agnes Ista, 90
Agnes Ista, 90, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, followed by her 11 a.m. memorial service at Zion United Methodist Church, rural Colfax, North Dakota. Burial will be held at Zion United Methodist Cemetery.
Agnes Helen Meyer was born on Aug. 25, 1929 to Matt and Hattie (Krause) Meyer in Fairmount Township, North Dakota. She grew up in Fairmount, where she attended country school.
On Oct. 7, 1956, Agnes was united in marriage to George Jacob Ista Jr. in Kindred, North Dakota. The couple lived in the Walcott area where they farmed in the Colfax Township and raised their two children.
In 1987, Agnes and George began wintering in Hawaii, where she enjoyed taking walks with her many friends and knitting hats for cancer patients and babies. She loved working on the farm and stayed involved up until this last year. She enjoyed spending time with her children, gardening, reading, knitting, crocheting, canning fruits and vegetables, and doing puzzles. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Agnes is survived by her son and daughter, Blake Ista and Tamara (Paul) Tehle, both of Walcott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Matt and Hattie; her sisters, Mary Paczkowski, Anna Marie Borchert, Geneva Baker, Rita Roberts, and infant, Phyllis Meyer; and her brothers, Cyril, Jim, Gary, Tony, Danny, Raymond, Darryl, and infant, Albert.
Zion United Methodist Church is located at 6475 165th Ave SE, Colfax, N.D. 58018, or four miles west of Colfax. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roger Maris Cancer Center’s 61 for 61 promotion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
