Airyck Carlos Garcia, 3, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Due to the current health crisis impacting the country, the family will be having a private service to honor Airyck’s life. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

