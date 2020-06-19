Airyck Carlos Garcia, 3
Airyck Carlos Garcia, 3, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Due to the current health crisis impacting the country, the family will be having a private service to honor Airyck’s life. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website.
Airyck was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on Dec. 9, 2016, to Samantha Garcia and Tarylor Hildebrant. For the first year of his life, he lived in Fargo and most recently lived in Wahpeton.
Always full of laughter and joy, Airyck loved playing with Nerf guns, toy swords, and video games. He absolutely admired everything his Uncle Austin did and insisted he loved his uncle the most. Airyck’s short time here impacted so many people, he was deeply loved and will forever be missed.
Airyck is survived by his mother and father, Samantha Garcia of Wahpeton and Taylor Hildebrant of Alexandria, Minnesota; sister, Nycki Garcia of Wahpeton; grandfather, Stephen Garcia of Wahpeton; uncles, Austin Garcia of Wahpeton, and Brenden Garcia of Wahpeton; aunt, Alyssa Garcia of Wahpeton; great-uncle, Kelly Garcia of Wahpeton; great-grandpa, Henry Duursma of Wahpeton; great-grandma, Ruth Garcia of Wahpeton; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandma, BobbiJo Garcia, and many other family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.