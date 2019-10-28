Alan James Conzemius, age 56

Alan James Conzemius, 56, of Farmington, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Oct. 26, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 221 4th St. North, Breckenridge, Minnesota. A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington, MN 55024.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to St. Michaels Church, St Mary’s Church or Pro Life of Minnesota.

Al was a 1981 graduate of Breckenridge High School and a 1985 graduate of St. John’s University in St. Joseph, Minnesota, and was currently working with AT&T as a manager.

Al is preceded in death by his father, Anthony and nephew, Joseph. He is survived by his loving mother, Margaret; siblings, Carmen (Steven) Paquin, Donovan (Susan), Ronald (Mary), Roger (Diane), Connie, and Michael Conzemius, also by many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to White Funeral Home and Lakeville Chapel, Lakeville, Minnesota.

