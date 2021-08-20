Alan Joseph Bernard, 60, died peacefully on Aug. 8, 2021, with his two daughters at his side after a long battle with cancer.
Al will be cremated with a service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Lovell Community Center, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Big Horn Search and Rescue or Youth Clubs of Park County in his name.
Al was born to Dennis and Esther Bernard in Hankinson, North Dakota, on May 5, 1961.
He was the sixth of 12 children in the family. Al was a fun loving and easy child growing up. He graduated Hankinson High School in 1979 and then attended an auto diesel mechanic trade school. He moved to Wyoming in 1980 and soon began working at Chemdal Corporation. He quickly formed a strong brotherhood with friends in Wyoming, but especially Dan Bush and Frankie Rohrer.
Al was transferred with Chemdal to Aberdeen, Mississippi, in 1988. It was in Mississippi that he met another “brother,”Billy Kerstedder, and they became lifelong friends. In 1993 he started dating Tina and they soon decided that Wyoming is where they wanted to call home. Al, Tina, and her three kids moved to Wyoming in 1994, and they later married on Nov. 22, 1995.
When moving back to Wyoming, he worked for a short time at Celotex in Cody, Wyoming, and then started work at Western Sugar in Lovell in July 1994, where he remained until he had to retire in 2020.
The love that he had for those kids was instant and he immediately became the best dad to them all. Years later he became the very best Grampy to his grandchildren. Being Grampy was Al’s greatest blessing in life.
Anyone who knew Al knew that he could build or make anything. He worked on numerous projects for friends and family and was always working on something at home. Al never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone at any time. He was truly an amazing man. He was not one to sit around and was always dinking on something. When he wasn’t working around the house, he loved anything that involved the mountains and hunting or anything that involved his family, especially the grandkids.
Al is survived by his wife Tina, daughters Robin (Jared) Mickelson, Kaycie (Wes) Mangus, son Tyler Stahl, his grandchildren Libby, Zayden, Zander, and Harper and Rilee and Ridge Rohrer, who he also considered his grandchildren. His mother, Esther Bernard, mother and father-in-law, Mary and Teddy Windham. Brother Larry “Duffer” (Kris), Randy (Annie), Steve, Ray (Peggy). Sisters Sharon (Roger) Freitag, Lois Leinen, Jane Matejcek (Craig), Monica “Petey” Olson (Kip), Renae Smith (Wayne). Sisters-in-law Stephanie (John) Johnson and Sandy Bernard, nephews Cole (Meagan) Johnson, Caleb (Dallas) Johnson, niece Chelsey (Timothy) Jones and many many more nieces and nephews.
Al is preceded in death by his dad Dennis, brother Rick, sister Diane, and brother in law Brian Windham.
Haskel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
