Albert ‘Al’ Romereim, 80

Albert “Al” Romereim, 80, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice, Breckenridge.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

