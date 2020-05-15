Albert Raymond Johnson, 63, passed away at his rural Wahpeton residence on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.  

There is a public visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020,  followed by a private family service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Pastor Bob Schultz will be officiating. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

