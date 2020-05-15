Albert Raymond Johnson, 63
Albert Raymond Johnson, 63, passed away at his rural Wahpeton residence on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
There is a public visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, followed by a private family service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Pastor Bob Schultz will be officiating.
Albert was born on Jan. 9, 1957 to Richard and Marcella (Srnka) Johnson at Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up and attended school at Richland 44, Colfax, North Dakota, graduating in 1975. Albert was a heavy equipment operator his entire life, he worked with his father in the construction business and later with various other companies in the area, most recently Comstock Construction (25 years). He also did over the road trucking throughout his career.
Albert enjoyed spending time hunting, his fur babies, playing trivia, darts and golfing. In his younger years, Albert shared his love and talent for music by forming the band “Al Johnson and The Blue Boys.” His passion for music was not only captured by performing with the band, he also was a good dancer. His love of sports came through by watching the Twins, Vikings, and NDSU Bison games.
Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren filled Albert’s life with joy. Albert had the biggest heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Albert will be missed by his son, Dylan Johnson (Caitlin Johns), Wahpeton, North Dakota, and their children Whitney and Waylon; and daughter, Amy (Brad) Patel, Houston, Texas, and their daughter Elina; his sisters, Wanita Johnson, Kathy Haire, and Jessie Johnson, all of Breckenridge, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews; and his great-niece and great-nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marcy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.