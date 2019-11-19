Albert Thiel, 95
Albert (Sonny) Thiel, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Saturday Nov. 16, 2019, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Maine Township, Minnesota. It will be provided by Father LeRoy Schik. Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery, rural Underwood, Minnesota.
It is with great sadness and greater love that we say our goodbyes to our Dad, our Grandpa and our Great-Grandpa.
Albert was born March 6, 1924, to Nicholas and Margaret (Mueller) Thiel in Mantador, North Dakota. From 1942-1946, he was a member of the Merchant Marines, serving in WWII. He was discharged from the 164th Infantry of the North Dakota National Guard in 1951.
On Jan. 16, 1948, Albert married Lois Starin at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Together they celebrated more than 63 years of marriage. In early years, he worked for AT&T. He started his career with Burlington Northern Railroad in 1950 and continued working there until his retirement in 1987. He lived in Moorhead, Minnesota, retired to East Lost Lake, Minnesota and most recently lived in Fergus Falls.
He was a member of the Fergus Falls VFW, the Underwood American Legion, NARVRE (Railroad Retirees) and Lake Country Sportsmen’s Club. He was also a member of St. James Catholic Church in Maine Township.
His greatest joy in life was his family. He took extreme pride in all their accomplishments. Albert was an avid gardener, hunter, fisherman, wood worker, lover of birds (not squirrels) and nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Margaret; his beloved wife and fishing partner, Lois; brothers, Aldon (Bud), Melvin (Mel) and Gilbert (Gil); sisters, Arleen (Sis), Joan, Elizabeth (Dolly) and Donna.
Albert is survived by his three sons, Michael (Karen) Thiel of Moorhead, Gary (Diane) Thiel of Moorhead, and Lyndon (Betty) Thiel of Laurel, Montana; two daughters, Brenda (Daryl Lund) of Richville and Tanya Thiel Kavanaugh of Fergus Falls; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and number 18 on the way; brother, Nicholas (Nick); five sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews, and a vast amount of friends.
Memorials are preferred to St. James Catholic Church or the local food shelf.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
