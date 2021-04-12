Alden Bevre, 97, of rural Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Kinder Care in West Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Abercrombie. Burial will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Rev. Meggie Bjortness will officiate the service. A livestream of his service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
George Alden Bevre was born on July 14, 1923 in Hammond, Indiana, to Christian and Rovina (Klein) Bevre. He grew up near Colfax, North Dakota, where he was baptized and confirmed at Richland Lutheran Church, and he attended country school at Eagle No. 6 through the eighth grade. During school, he helped out on the family farm until he entered the U.S. Navy where he was stationed at the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. After his discharge, he returned home where he farmed his entire life, ultimately retiring in the early 1990’s.
On June 16, 1950, Alden was united in marriage to Dona Hendrickson in Moorhead, Minnesota. They began their life on the family farm, until they moved to a farm near Abercrombie in 1953, where they raised their seven children. He and Dona were married for 51 years until her passing in 2001, and Alden was later remarried to Milly Morken on July 3, 2008. He moved off the farm and had an auction sale in 2008, settling in Moorhead until Milly passed away in 2017. He resided at Kinder Care when he passed away.
Alden enjoyed making memories and traveling with his family. He enjoyed visiting California in the winters, taking trips to Branson, Missouri, going to the lakes, and taking trips to see the national forests and monuments. He also enjoyed golfing, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and ordering the sailor’s platter at Red Lobster. He was an inventor of many different equipment, but was very proud of his invention, the “quick lift.” He also boxed in his younger years, and this was something he took part in while he was enlisted in the Navy.
Alden is survived by his children, George (Xioa-Han) Bevre, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sandy (Bill) Bjerke, Leonard, North Dakota, Sue (Mark) Forness, West Fargo, North Dakota, Pamela (Carter) Gylland, Colfax, North Dakota, Perry Bevre, Abercrombie, Jennifer (Dan) Haverland, Walcott, North Dakota, and Jackie (Matt) Barr, Sioux City, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Roger (Helen) Bevre; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Rovina Bevre; his wives, Dona Hendrickson and Milly Morken; his grandchildren, Chad Bjerke, Carrie Bjerke, and Logan Wold (Lynn Wold); his great-grandchild, Lane Herda; and his siblings, Charlotte Boe, Pearl Lynch, and Clyde Bevre.
Alden’s family would like to thank Red River Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church General Fund in Abercrombie.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
