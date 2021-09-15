Alfred Joseph “AJ” Holzbauer, 89

Alfred Joseph “AJ” Holzbauer, 89, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The family was unable to have a proper funeral service for him at that time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Please join the family for AJ’s memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge.

His full obituary may be found on the Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home website.

