Alice Pausch, 93, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the care of St. Francis Nursing Home.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, with her Mass of Christian Burial starting at 12 p.m. at the St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Mantador, North Dakota, with Rev. Anderl officiating the service. A live stream of mass will be available on her obituary page.
Alice Regina Rose Mary Meyer Pausch was born Jan. 3, 1929, at Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota, where her parents were employed. She was the daughter of Clara L. Holm and Joseph R. Meyer. She moved with her family to Wahpeton, North Dakota, when she was three years old. She attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1946.
On Sept. 27, 1949, she was united in marriage to Virgil Pausch, of Mooreton, North Dakota, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. They resided on a farm south of Mooreton. After Virgil passed away on March 17, 2010, Alice became a resident of St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.
Alice attended the North Dakota State College of Science for one year and was employed by County Auditor, Odin Wold, at the Richland County Courthouse.
She was a member of Mooreton American Legion Auxiliary. When her children were in grade school, she was involved in church activities and teaching religious education. She was an excellent cook and seamstress!
Alice is survived by her son Craig (Diane) Pausch; daughters, Carol Ann Pausch and Sharon (Dan) Berg; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Pausch; her parents, Joseph and Clara; and her sisters, Emma Wolfe, Rose Moore, and Clarabelle Meyer; her brother, Joe Meyer who was killed in the Korean War; and her parents-in-law, Henry and Theresa Pausch.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
