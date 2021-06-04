Alice Theresa (Puetz) Pellman went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 3, 2021, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, under the care of CHI hospice.
The visitation will take place at 4 p.m. at Frank’s Funeral Home Monday, June 7 with the Christian Mother’s/Forester’s rosary at 4:30 p.m. followed by the prayer service at 7 p.m. and continue one hour prior to the funeral. Alice’s Celebration of Life funeral mass will be at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mantador, North Dakota, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 followed by fellowship at the Mantador Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter and St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mantador.
Alice was born on June 12, 1927 to Cletus and Catherine (Goerger) Puetz in Mantador. She grew up with her parents, sisters, and brother. She attended grade school at Mantador and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1946. She worked in Mantador at the café serving ice cream and later selling raspberries, cream and eggs.
Alice was united in marriage to Charles (Chuck) Pellman, the love of her life, Oct. 14, 1947, in Mantador. They began their married life in Mantador and then moved to the farm in rural Hankinson, North Dakota, where they raised their five children. Chuck passed away on July 11, 1980. Alice continued living at the farm till 2014, when she moved to the Leach Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
She was a long-time member of St. Peter and St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society, Catholic Foresters and Christian Mothers. She frequently used her flowers to decorate the church. She loved to embroider dish towels and pillowcases, complete picture puzzles, and coloring books. She also loved to play the card game Kings on the Corner with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was well known for her apple pie and applesauce, cheesy bread appetizer, singing Ave Maria at weddings in the Mantador area, and she was a wonderful cook.
She is survived by her children: John (Marie) Pellman, Bastrop, Texas; Char (Lyle) Rinnels, Great Bend; Michael (Beth) Pellman, Hankinson; Barb (Steven) Diederick, Wahpeton; and David (Linda) Pellman, Coleman, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, and eight (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, parents Cletus and Catherine Puetz, brother Cyril Puetz, sisters Madelyn Mauch and Serena Heitkamp Buckhouse, and grandson John Robert Pellman.
Alice will be forever in our hearts and always deeply loved by her children and their families.
Arrangements entrusted to Frank Funeral Home Hankinson. Online condolences may be shared at www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.