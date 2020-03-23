Alice Unkenholz, 94
Alice Unkenholz, 94, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, on March 21, 2020.
A private funeral was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, attended by Alice’s immediate family at Valley Christian Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota. A memorial service is tentatively planned for later this year after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Memorials can be directed to Valley Christian Church or Gideons International in Alice’s name.
Alice, born Sept. 17, 1925, was the daughter of Thomas and Elsie (Seiferth) Haugen. She and her twin brother, Albert, were born in their aunt’s house in Mandan, North Dakota. She was raised and attended school in the Stone community of rural Morton County, North Dakota. She attended Mandan area schools and was employed by Mandan Hospital and Toman Cleaners.
On Aug. 24, 1946, she and Harold Grant Unkenholz Jr., were married at the Mandan Methodist Church. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Breckenridge/Wahpeton area where Grant was a student at the North Dakota State School of Science, Wahpeton. They have resided in Breckenridge ever since and currently they were residing at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge.
Alice’s personal relationship with God and sharing this with others was very important to her. She was the ultimate stay-at-home mom and was always there for her children. Always one to keep busy, she enjoyed cleaning, gardening, canning, entertaining, crocheting, and cake decorating. Alice also enjoyed time spent with her Birthday Club and coffee groups. Throughout the years, she was active in the Valley Christian Church and was an officer in the Gideon International Auxiliary.
Alice is survived by her husband, Grant of Breckenridge; son, Dennis (Jeanne) Unkenholz of Pierre, South Dakota; daughters, Gwen (Bruce) Mikkelson of Bismarck, North Dakota, Wanda (Wade) Nowlin of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Kathy (Del) Wiertzema of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Eric (Tasha) Unkenholz of Rapid City, South Dakota, Sarah (Jason) Malone of Corson, South Dakota, Karin (Eric) Hansen of Rapid City, Amy (Shane) Splonskowski of Bismarck, Matthew (Sarah) Nowlin of Bartlett, Tennessee, Rachel (Francisco) Mena of Nashville, Tennessee, Timothy (Katie) Wiertzema of Hastings, Minnesota, Lora (Timothy) Okke of Moorhead, Minnesota; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and a great-grandson.
Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, is entrusted with arrangements.
