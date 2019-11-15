Alice Winje, 103, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
Alice Rose Winje, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, was born Oct. 23, 1916 at Clyde, Cavalier County, North Dakota, to Walter and Sarah (Gohl) Havis. She graduated from Clyde High School, attended NDSU (then known as AC) for two years and graduated from NDSCS. She taught school in Morton County before her marriage.
On June 2, 1938, she married Leonard Winje at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Wahpeton, and spent most of the remainder of her life on the Winje farm in Liberty Grove Township. Mr. Winje died July 29, 1994, and Alice would spend the six summers months on her farm and the winter months at her apartment in Wahpeton.
Alice was a member of the United Methodist Church and was secretary of the United Methodist Women for about 25 years. She was a member of Peace Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star for 45 years and took a demit when the chapter surrendered its charter in Lidgerwood. She was very active in the order and served as Worthy Matron and District Deputy twice. She was also chosen to assume the positions of Grand Page and Grand Ruth. She was a member of Liberty Grove Homemakers Club for 65 years.
Alice’s interests were in handicrafts; knitting, crocheting, Rosemaling, oil painting, sewing and was an avid reader. She always quoted herself as “Jack of all trades but Master on none,” but her friends and family always knew she was a master of many trades.
Alice is survived by two daughters: Karen (Wayne) Peterson, Moose Lake, Minnesota, and Lynn (Gale) Larson, St. Paul, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Derek (Laura) Peterson, Mesa, Arizona, Tory (Melanie) Peterson, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Waylon (Kate) Peterson, Granger, Indiana, Timothy (Sandra) Larson, Olathe, Kansas, Lynda (Steve) Gratopp, Grand Island, Nebraska and Patrick (Alison) Larson, Grand Island, Nebraska; 15 great grandchildren: Scout, Sophie, Caroline, Margaret, Louisa, Rose and Adam Peterson, Ethan, Eli, Abigail, Madison and Hunter Larson and Wesley, Alexis and Elysse Gratopp; eight nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard; two brothers James and Edward Havis and one sister Grace Helgesen.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.