Allen Ward, 59, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, from followed by his prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Fr. Kurtis Gunwall will officiate. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Mooreton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

