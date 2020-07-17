Aloys ‘Aly’ Zach, 93
Aloys (Aly) Zach, 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. His mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Aly was born on Dec. 6, 1926 in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Martin and Mary Zach. One of nine children, Aly grew up on the family farm, attending country school until the eighth grade. Aly met Marian Bernard at his brother’s wedding prior to being deployed to Italy for military service in 1945. Aly and Marian continued to write each other throughout the year-long deployment, becoming engaged upon Aly’s return from the army. The couple were united in marriage at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson, North Dakota, on June 24, 1948.
Aly and Marian lived in Rosholt, South Dakota, for three years, where he worked as a carpenter with his brother, Andy. In 1951, they moved to Wahpeton, where Aly continued his carpentry work. Aly and Marian lived in the same home for 54 years, where they raised their seven children: Marietta, Lucella, Audrey, Kathleen, Paulette, Charles and David. Faithful members of St. John’s Catholic Church, Aly and Marian attended mass each Sunday with their children. In 1977, Aly and Marian purchased a winter home in Brownsville, Texas, where they spent 27 seasons. Aly continued to build homes in Texas while wintering there.
Aly was an expert carpenter, founding Zach Homes in 1968. He continued to build homes throughout the area until his retirement in 2003. Working alongside his son Charlie, Zach Construction is known for their quality, custom built homes and attention to detail. A home built by Aly stands the test of time, showing the quality of his craftsmanship.
Aly and Marian enjoyed dancing, spending time with their grandchildren, gardening and harvesting their large apple crop each fall. Aly also enjoyed golfing and working in his garage, and in his later years, playing card games and Bingo at the Senior Citizen’s Center. He was known for his many jokes and one-liners and his love of Hershey’s chocolate.
Aly enjoyed telling baseball stories from his younger days, reciting the tale of his triple play countless times over the years. Aly was also a Twins and Vikings fan, rarely missing a game on television. Aly and Marian moved to an apartment at Fourth Avenue Manor in 2007, eventually moving together into assisted living at Siena Court in 2014. Aly’s loving and devoted wife, Marian, passed away in 2016.
Aly is survived by his children, Lucella (Jim) O’Meara, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Audrey (Lowell) Dittberner, Parkers Prairie, Minnesota; Kathleen (Marvin) Mahler, Sebastipol, California; Paulette Spiker, Fargo, North Dakota; Charles (Shelly) Zach, Wahpeton; David Zach, Glyndon, Minnesota; son-in-law, Donald Webster, Rosemount, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Aly was preceded in death by his wife Marian; his parents; siblings; daughter, Marietta Webster; and son-in-law, Don Spiker.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
